He’s Got the Same Agent as “Lyin, Leakin” Comey?

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If there's only one thing you need to know about the latest "bombshell" being offered by the Democrats anti-Trump media (other than the fact that their "bombshells" always seem to blow up in their face), it is this: John Bolton has the same agent as former FBI Director James Comey.


We got a few phone calls about this on the radio back here in Montana. I think Frank Miele summed up the reactions we heard from folks on the radio- "

The only thing surprising is that anyone is surprised. This is just the latest page in the Democrat Desperation Playbook, a variation on the Destroy Kavanaugh Gambit used late in the confirmation hearing on Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

In case you missed it, The Daily Wire has a great compilation of other reporters and commentators who are rolling their eyes at the latest impeachment "bombshell," including this from The Federalist's Sean Davis:  


 

