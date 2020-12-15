Here Is What’s New, Coming Soon to West End

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Several businesses have recently opened up on the west end of Billings, with more planning for their doors to open in 2021. Here's what we found that's now open in town, and some developments that will be "coming soon."

In Shiloh Commons, a workout studio is planning to open this month, offering a "high-intensity, low-impact" workout. Lagree MT fitness already has a location open in Missoula, and is opening their new studio at 149 Shiloh Road in December 2020, according to their website.

Workouts at Lagree are done on their Megaformer machines, which they describe as "a spring based resistance training machine and a state of the art tool for body sculpting and improving dynamic fitness." CLICK HERE to find out more about Lagree MT.

Also new in Shiloh Commons is Simply Local Marketplace, offering local goods and gifts from Billings area artisans and makers. Located in suite 1 at Shiloh Commons, Simply Local opened on November 27, and features everything from jams to jewelry.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Simply Local Marketplace.

Signs that a new Chase bank location is "coming soon" to Billings are up. No details are available about the potential opening date for Chase, but the location is expected to be next to Winco, with several signs about the bank placed in the empty lot next to the discount grocer.

Also "coming soon" to the corner of Grand Avenue and 62nd Street West, more than 100,000 square feet self storage space. Best Box Self Storage is currently under construction, and will offer affordable units that are available 24 hours a day using their "state of the art kiosk rental system," according to their company website.

Mazevo Coffee is also opening a location on the west end in 2021, with construction underway on a new building on Grand Avenue at 38th Street West.