Here Comes the Mullet. Massive Country Tour Coming to Billings

One of the most popular new country stars just announced a massive tour that will include a stop in the Magic City, and we will have a chance for you to win tickets.

The Dangerous Tour 2022 with Morgan Wallen is going to be hitting the road in February and will continue to be out through September. Morgan comes to Billings at the First Interstate Arena on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and tickets for that show will go on-sale beginning this Friday at 10 am MDT

According to the press release, the Dangerous Tour will stop in more than 40 U.S. cities as Morgan Wallen crisscrosses America beginning in the midwest in February 2022, before heading east.

The tour will be in our area beginning in March with shows planned for Sioux Falls, SD, and Grand Forks, ND, and then returning in May for shows in Denver, and Rapid City, SD, before heading to Montana.

The general on-sale date for Morgan Wallen in Billings is this Friday (11/19) at 10 am MDT, but there is a pre-sale code that can get you in early. You can text 865-351-6290 for codes, according to Wallen's official website.

Three different VIP packages for Morgan Wallen at First Interstate Arena will also be available when tickets go on-sale this Friday (11/19) at 10 am MDT. CLICK HERE for more details about those.

We've got several ways for your to WIN TICKETS for Morgan Wallen in Billings

Download our APP for secret ticket giveaways for Morgan Wallen that can happen at any time. You'll get a message that only goes to our app and lets you know when to call in and win.

Listen for your chance to call in and win tickets for Morgan Wallen, including on Game Day Thursday with The Breakfast Flakes beginning at 5 am.

Enter to win below and we'll select a winner for (2) tickets on Monday, November 22.

