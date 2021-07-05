Yes, we are talking hunting seasons in the blistering July heat. Because lots of Montana hunters are probably doing the same thing.

With at least six updates, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is getting a jump on helpful information in 2021 that will hopefully assist Montana's hunters in numerous ways. FWP’s online Hunt Planner Map is a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state.

These new features will become available starting Wednesday, July 7. The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public last year, uses current technology to provide hunters with a better map experience. It now has all the tools and data layers of the old Hunt Planner and more, with better performance and compatibility with mobile devices.

In a time when most traffic to FWP’s website comes from mobile devices, FWP staff created the new Hunt Planner to replace the old Hunt Planner, which was built more than 10 years ago with technology that isn’t mobile friendly. Due to this, the old hunt planner will be discontinued on July 7.

Besides being more mobile-friendly, here are some of the updates you will see on the updated Hunt Planner:

>A cleaner user interface

>A harvest opportunity tool, rather than individual data layers, to display opportunities for species, hunter type and season options

>A lookup tool to view where your hunting license or permit is valid

>A feature to find your location on the map

>Improved help tools and links to other FWP resources

Other features of the Hunt Planner include:

>Customizable map layers, including harvest opportunities for huntable species, land ownership, Block Management and other options

>Links to hunting regulations

>Export and print a geo-referenced PDF map

>Create a GPX file to upload to your GPS device

>Drawing tools

>Coordinates of cursor location

Again, the updated Hunt Planner will be available starting July 7. But you can start getting familiar with it now right here.