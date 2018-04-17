Help Out The Kids!
Buffalo Wild Wings Encourages Billings Guests to Participate in
Community Day for Local Boys & Girls Club
Local restaurant to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County and youth sports by donating portion of sales on April 18 to Clubs in Billings and Lockwood communities
Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County and Buffalo Wild Wings are teaming up to make an impact in the lives of Billings & Lockwood kids and teens.
The Billings Buffalo Wild Wings will host a Community Day on April 18 and will donate 10 percent of its total sales that day, plus any additional guest donations, to Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in the Billings & Lockwood communities, as part of the Buffalo Wild Wings Team Up for Kids® initiative.
This initiative helps bring sports into the lives of kids and teens who need it most, helping them be part of a team and learn sportsmanship, teamwork and leadership skills.
Guests can support their local Club by dining at the Billings Buffalo Wild Wings and may add a personal donation to their guest check if desired.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 18, 2018
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings
411 S. 24 Street West
Billings, MT 59102
You know I love me some Buffalo Wild Wings, so I definitely plan on stopping in for some world-famous wings! I mean… it’s for the kids – right??