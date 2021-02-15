HB 258 Gun Rights Bill Hits a Snag in Montana Legislature [AUDIO]

"We are working VERY hard to get HB258 back in play. Please don't lose hope in this...this bill is NOT DEAD." That was the update from the Montana Shooting Sports Association on their Facebook page on Friday. This, after a bill designed to push back on any new federal gun control laws hit a snag in the House Judiciary Committee last week.

According to the Associated Press, HB 258 in the Montana Legislature "would ban state employees from enforcing or implementing federal bans on firearms, magazines or ammunition, except in certain cases, including those related to fully automatic firearms, violent felons, and domestic violence."

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle (R-Belrade) said the bill hit a snag in the House Judiciary Committee after the Montana Sheriff's and Peace Officer's Association (MSPOA) announced their opposition.

In a Facebook post of their own, the MSPOA said they simply want to amend the bill, and that the association is not "anti-gun":

This bill will likely be coming off the table and MSPOA will continue to request that the amendments are added to the bill language to ensure local law enforcement will have the ability to assist, coordinate and participate with federal law enforcement on any number of law enforcement issues.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Barry Usher (R-Billings) jumped in on the MSSA Facebook page discussion, adding:

All Republicans on House Judiciary are 100% 2nd Amendment supporters and support this bill - as the chairman of House Judiciary, I have asked the sponsor and MSSA to meet with all parties that have concerns to potentially fix unintended consequences of this bill.

Hinkle, in a Monday morning interview, said the MSPOA has opposed the legislation in the past, regardless of amendments made to the legislation. Listen to the full interview with Rep. Hinkle below: