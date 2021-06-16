When you think of the bright lights and big city - Montana might not be the first place that comes to mind. It's a description that's much better suited for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. But a Montana native will soon be bringing a show full of Vegas entertainment to a few spots in Big Sky Country.

We saw concerts and events canceled locally over the past year.....but it was nothing compared to the hit that Vegas took! It was eerie to see pictures of the strip and the hotels looking like a ghost town. Yep, it's official, a pandemic is not a good thing for a town that's full of nightlife, entertainment, concerts, clubs, and casinos. William Hulett hails from Havre, but he's been performing in Las Vegas for 20 years. It sounds like he knows a thing or two about putting on a show as he's performed with Cirque du Soleil.....and was even a winner on Fear Factor.

The show closures in Vegas gave him an idea, as he explains in a KPAZ article: "I'm just ready to share with the people that come down to Vegas and see me there, I can bring something here and it will be great. Some of my friends right now, some of the most talented people you'll see, I was like "Do you guys want to go up to Montana and hit some of my fun towns that I grew up in?” and they were like “Heck yeah!"

Huett is teaming with his wife, a Cirque du Soliel performer herself as well as a third-generation circus performer, to bring a variety show to Montana in August that'll provide Vegas style entertainment with dates in four different cities. Don't let the "V" word scare you. Even though the entertainment is out of Vegas, they're all ages shows to provide a little family fun for those that attend. Performances will include contortionists, juggling, comedy, Cirque du Soliel style acrobatics, and more.

Sounds like fun! A Vegas show without the airfare, hotel, overpriced food, Uber rides, and money lost from gambling.

Shows are scheduled for Butte, Helena, Havre, and Great Falls. Get more info HERE.

