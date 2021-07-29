Have You Been To These One-Of-A-Kind Attractions In Montana?

Montana has become more and more of a tourist destination over the last few years, and for good reason - beautiful skies (when it's not smoky outside), lots of outdoor activity, a couple of major national parks... we've kind of got it all. Heck, multiple towns in the state have recently been named top spots for small-town getaways and summer vacation spots.

But maybe you're traveling and you want to do something that's a little bit off the beaten path? A website called Pro Mover Reviews recently compiled 150 unique attractions throughout the entire country, and they highlighted three in Montana. I've actually only been to one of them, so it looks like I've got some exploring to do, myself.

First, they highlight the Garden Of One Thousand Buddhas in Arlee - that's the one I've been to, and I can vouch that it's really cool to see all of those statues in one incredibly tranquil setting. Then, they also shout out the Montana Vortex near Glacier National Park - which I've been meaning to check out for a while now - and Jim's Horn House, a collection of stray horns from the surrounding forests near Three Forks.

It's always great when you're on vacation to check out some of the more mainstream tourist destinations, but finding out about a smaller spot that not as many people know about can be very rewarding. Have you been to any of the three spots highlighted here? Can you think of any that should be added to the list?

Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.