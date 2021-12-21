WATCH: Tearful Billings School Secretary Surprised With Free Vehicle

After years of fostering and adopting children with her husband and eventually losing her husband to cancer, Janet Smith, Billings Christian School secretary, deserved a life-changing gift for the holidays.

While at work this morning, she received a free vehicle by surprise with the support of coworkers, friends, and those at Hardin Chevrolet.

For the 13th annual Hearts for the Holidays giveaway by Hardin Chevrolet, Janet was nominated by friends, family, and coworkers who knew a new car would be the ultimate present as she is dealing with a broken-down, unreliable van.

During the Hearts for the Holidays promotion, anyone in the community can nominate someone with no reliable transportation.

According to a news release, friend and colleague Marca Vogele penned a nomination letter for Janet, knowing Janet wouldn't write one for herself.

You have no clue that she has so many needs because she is always looking to serve others before herself... Janet and her husband, Michael have fostered 17 kids over the years. They even adopted 6 of the children that they fostered. In 2016, Janet’s husband died of colon cancer. They had always lived very humbly, but every cent they had saved, went into trying to heal him. Janet has driven the same van for as long as we can remember. It is held together with duct tape and hope. It is constantly broken down and in the shop. I spoke with the mechanic who has been fixing her van and he said that it isn’t even worth fixing…it is shot.

Watch as Janet receives her car at work:

Jamie Eisenbarth, owner and operator of Hardin Chevrolet, said the giveaway event is always a highlight of the year and the staff loves giving back to the community.

Hundreds of people were nominated for the vehicle giveaway while many others received gift cards, toys, and other items to help bring some extra holiday cheer.