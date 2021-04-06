Happy 406 Day to The Last Best Place: Montana

I don't know about you, but I don't think we really need a special day to celebrate the fact that we live in Montana. Especially considering the riots, the lockdowns, and the other nonsense happening in other parts of the country- every day feels like 406 Day. We are all pretty thankful to live in Montana. But if a bunch of folks found an excuse to celebrate Montana with "406 Day"- why not jump in?

I first spotted Sam Rubino's #406 Day Tweet and photos above. He added:

Happy #406Day America! From skiing down the mountains to Fly fishing the rivers. It truly is The Last Best Place:

Check out the links with the quotes below for more of the great "406 Day" photos.

Montana's State Auditor Troy Downing:

Happy 406 Day! We are blessed to live in the Last Best Place.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen:

What a beautiful state we are blessed to call home!

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

Happy #406Day! It’s an absolute honor to represent Montana—the greatest state in the greatest country in the world. There’s nothing like the views in Big Sky Country and every day I feel lucky to call it home.

Evelyn Schultz, a former TV reporter in Montana, even weighed in from Kentucky :

Will always find an excuse to celebrate Montana, the most beautiful place I’ve ever lived. #406Day

Jed Christoph with NBC Montana:

Happy #406Day! Truly blessed to live here & call this place home. Day or night, it’s hard to beat the scenery across western Montana. #MTwx #Montana #406Day2021

Alex Eschelman with ABC Fox Montana:

Happy #406Day to the last best place lucky to call it a home

AshLee Strong, GOP strategist and former Press Secretary to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI):

Well, every day is 4/06 day over here but I’ll take any opportunity to celebrate my home. Some seasons captured in 2020.

What better way to say Happy 406 Day than to share photos from the great outdoors across Montana. Here's more of Sam Rubino's photos that he shared via Twitter- from Lone Peak in Big Sky, to an event with Vice President Mike Pence near Bozeman:

Credit Sam Rubino

Credit Sam Rubino

Credit Sam Rubino

Credit Sam Rubino

