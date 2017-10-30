Halloween Safety Tips From Missoula Police

Getty Images

Since mom and dad have already had their Halloween party this past weekend, it's the kids' turn for trick or treating on Tuesday, October 31.

Missoula Police spokesman Travis Welsh had these safety tips for parents and for those driving around the city during Halloween.

"We just want to remind parents that their little trick-or-treaters should be dressed warmly for the cold weather, and that they have some reflective material on their costume," Welsh began. "They should be carrying a flashlight, and the younger ones should be in the company of an escort, parents or an older child. Cross the streets at the crosswalks, especially in the dark, and that moms and dads carefully inspect all candy before it's consumed by the kids, to make sure it's all wrapped from the manufacturer."

Welsh also reminds drivers to keep a special eye out for trick or treaters, especially in residential areas.

For those who are looking for trick or treating where it's warm and well lit, try Southgate Mall on Halloween evening.