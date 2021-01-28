Award Winning Grizzly Film Screening at Babcock Theater

Bears are popular creatures and many nature lovers can't seem to get enough of the wild beasts. Places like the Grizzly and Wolf Discover Center in West Yellowstone, Montana and Bear Country USA in South Dakota draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Tourists and wildlife photographers from around the world visit National Parks like Glacier, Yellowstone and Denali annually, hoping to catch a glimpse of Ursus arctos horribilis.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Outside of wildlife centers and attractions, most of us will probably never encounter a bear (grizzly or otherwise). An opportunity to get close to bears - on the big screen - is coming to Billings on February 10, 2021 when Art House Cinema in partnership with Science on Screen® presents Werner Herzog's Grizzly Man. The screening will be followed by a presentation from ZooMontana.

The award-winning 2005 documentary is described as:

A devastating and heartrending take on grizzly bear activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who were killed in October of 2003 while living among grizzlies in Alaska. In one of the most extreme—and ultimately tragic—experiments in human-animal cohabitation ever attempted, for 13 consecutive summers, Treadwell lived (and finally died) among the bears at an Alaskan national park. The footage that he himself shot forms the core of this fascinating inquiry into the fragile relationship between man and nature.

Ticket details and more info can be found at Art House Cinema.

READ MORE:7 Places for Fascinating Wild Animal Encounters in Montana (Besides YNP)