With Super Bowl LVI still fresh in our memories we have begun to notice that the NFL and Montana Grizzly football are starting to have a "6 degrees of Kevin Bacon" kind of relationship. "6 degrees of Kevin Bacon" or "Bacon's Law," is where someone names an actor or actress and you try to connect them to another actor or actress via a film that both actors have appeared in together, repeating this process to try and find the shortest path that ultimately leads to Kevin Bacon. For Montana Football, the path from FCS football to Super Bowl MVP is rather short. In fact, the current Super Bowl MVP once played in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Cooper Kupp is a former WR for the Eastern Washington Eagles. A team that has been a Montana Grizzly rival for decades. He has even played multiple games inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. In the course of 10 years, Kupp went from playing in the Big Sky Conference to claiming the title of Super Bowl MVP. In a recent interview, Kupp talked about being thankful that he never got any offers to play at an FBS level and ended up playing at EWU.

Check out some of Cooper Kupp's highlights from his time at EWU, as well as footage of him playing inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

