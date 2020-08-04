Grizzly bear killed by wildlife officials after killing cow

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they have killed a grizzly bear after it killed a cow on private land in southwestern Montana outside Yellowstone National Park. The adult male bear had killed a cow in Park County last week and was euthanized following consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Grizzly bears are a protected species in the U.S outside Alaska. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said it was the second removal of a bear this year in the area of the state around Yellowstone.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved