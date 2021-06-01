Griz Nation Mourns the Death of Number 37 Jesse Sims

Montana Grizzly defensive lineman, number 37 Jesse Sims tragically lost his life on Saturday morning as the result of an ATV crash near Clearwater.

Sims was granted the legacy number 37 by Tucker Scheye, and Sims fulfilled the qualifications completely by his ‘hard work, dedication to the team and tough play on the gridiron’.

See the article here released on Saturday by University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber.

Sims was 24 and had just completed his degree in Health and Human Performance at UM.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family in the near future.