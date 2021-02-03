On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that he has received federal approval to redirect some 19,500 unused doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable Montanans.

According to a news release from the governor's office, these doses were originally supposed to go to CVS and Walgreens to help vaccinate residents and staff in long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.

“Every dose Montana receives is critical, which is why I promised you in my first week in office that we wouldn’t let vaccines sit on shelves. Today, we’re following through on that promise,” Governor Gianforte said. “By working together, we can protect more Montanans and save more lives.”

The redirection of the vaccine doses by the governor is expected to help 10,000 more Montanans get vaccinated in Phase 1B. Hospitals are expected to get these vaccines in the next few days.

Montana moved into Phase 1B of COVID vaccine distribution back on January 19, which is aimed at protecting those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. That includes those Montanans 70 years of age and older, 16 years of age and older with a high-risk underlying medical condition, and Native Americans and other persons of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications are eligible to receive the vaccine.

For local Gallatin County COVID vaccine info, visit the health department's website at HealthyGallatin.org. Remember, Vaccinations are by appointment only. There are no walk-ins available.

According the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the county is receiving an average of 1,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week. These doses are shared between: