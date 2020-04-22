Governor issues directive to ensure telehealth coverage

HELENA, Mont. (Independent Record) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued two directives Tuesday related to the coronavirus outbreak. One requires health insurance companies to provide the same coverage for telehealth services as for in-person visits. The second makes it easier for retired health care professionals and licensed out-of-state providers to practice in Montana. The state health department said four new COVID-19 cases were discovered in testing on Monday. Gallatin County, which has one-third of the state's cases, says only three of them are considered active. Lewis and Clark County health officials say the county hasn't had a positive COVID-19 test since April 9. Nearly half of Montana's counties are reporting no cases.

