Governor Gianforte on Wednesday’s Montana Talks Statewide Radio Show

It will be the first time in 46 years that a Montana pipeline company has to lay off 40-50 workers. That was the line that stood out to me, after Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) toured Phillips and Valley Counties in Northeastern Montana on Friday. The governor saw firsthand the impacts of President Biden's job-killing decision to shutdown the Keystone XL pipeline.

Coming up on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show, we'll chat with the governor about his trip, and what he heard on the ground from business, education, and other community leaders.

Montana Talks is broadcast all across our great state. Listen live with the governor shortly after 9 a.m. on the following stations:

Prior Story from Feb. 21, 2021: GIANFORTE SEES BIDEN’S JOB KILLING AGENDA FIRSTHAND

Credit Greg Gianforte

Montana's governor got to see the job-killing impacts of President Biden's agenda firsthand. Governor Greg Gianforte toured several areas impacted by Biden's decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, and the labor union jobs that went with it.

“This year, for the first time in 46 years, we’ll probably lay off 40-50 people,” said Jorgensen. “You can drive from here to the border to Nebraska and stop at every little town along the way and you can find support for this project all the way through. It’s devastating.”

That's what Marty Jorgenson, the president of Barnard Pipeline, told the governor during the meeting, according to a report feature by KTVQ-TV.

According to a statement released after the tour, Gov. Gianforte hosted a roundtable discussion with several community leaders in Phillips and Valley Counties:

We heard from school administrators and parents, who had anticipated increased revenues to recruit and pay teachers to educate their kids. We heard from officials with electric cooperatives, who had plans to build dozens of miles of transmission lines to the pipeline – bringing electricity to some of the region’s most rural areas. We heard from the local chamber of commerce, about how the project would have benefited their local businesses, created good-paying Montana jobs, and boosted our economy.

The project was expected to bring in $50-100 million in revenue to Montana counties each year.