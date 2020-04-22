Governor Bullock Outlines Re-Opening Montana Plan

At a press conference today (4/22/20) Montana Governor Steve Bullock outlined the State's plan on re-opening business, schools and commerce in the Treasure State. Highlights include:

Retail stores may become operational again starting Monday, April 27th , if social distancing policies and procedures are in place.

, if social distancing policies and procedures are in place. Bars, restaurants and casino's will be able to open (with strict guidelines) on May 4th .

. Schools have the local option to resume classes May 7th.

During Phase 1 (of 3), these businesses/activities will remain closed or prohibited:

Visitation to senior living/assisted living facilities is prohibited.

Gyms, pools and hot tubs are to remain closed.

Vulnerable members of the population should continue to observe stay-at-home guidelines.

Gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Other places of assembly shall remain closed (e.g., movie and performance theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, and music halls).

You can download the KEY POINTS of the Re-Opening PDF HERE.

Get the Governor's Reopening the Big Sky Phased Approach PDF HERE.