Governor Bullock Outlines Re-Opening Montana Plan

Credit: TSM Digital Team

At a press conference today (4/22/20) Montana Governor Steve Bullock outlined the State's plan on re-opening business, schools and commerce in the Treasure State. Highlights include:

  • Retail stores may become operational again starting Monday, April 27th, if social distancing policies and procedures are in place.
  • Bars, restaurants and casino's will be able to open (with strict guidelines) on May 4th.
  • Schools have the local option to resume classes May 7th.

During Phase 1 (of 3), these businesses/activities will remain closed or prohibited:

  • Visitation to senior living/assisted living facilities is prohibited.
  • Gyms, pools and hot tubs are to remain closed.
  • Vulnerable members of the population should continue to observe stay-at-home guidelines.
  • Gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
  • Other places of assembly shall remain closed (e.g., movie and performance theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, and music halls).

You can download the KEY POINTS of the Re-Opening PDF HERE.

Get the Governor's Reopening the Big Sky Phased Approach PDF HERE.

