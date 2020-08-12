Governor Bullock Mandates Face Coverings in K-12 Schools

Almost one month ago on July 15, Governor Steve Bullock issued a mandate for face coverings in certain indoor settings for counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases. Now, he's extending that mandate to K-12 schools.

According to the order released today (Wednesday 8/12), the face covering mandate goes into effect immediately for "all public and private school settings in counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended that schools across the country include the use of face coverings in their reopening plans. Based on these considerations and mounting case numbers among the nation’s youth, many states have decided to mandate or strongly encourage the use of face coverings in schools. -Governor Steve Bullock

In a letter from the Governor regarding the face covering mandate, he also said that it was "essential" for children to have access to school, and that it would be "vital" for schools to include mandatory face masks as part of their reopening plan.

The following directives are effective immediately, according to the letter from Governor Bullock:

The July 15 Directive providing for the mandatory use of face coverings in certain settings is hereby amended to require the use of face coverings, as detailed in that directive, in all public and private K-12 schools in counties with four or more active cases.

All provisions set forth in the July 15 Directive apply to public and private K-12 schools.

Indoor school spaces are considered indoor spaces open to the public.

School-related outdoor activities are considered organized outdoor activities.

According to the letter from the Governor's office, enforcement of the face covering mandate in schools can be enforced by the Attorney General, the Department of Public Health and Human Services, a county attorney, or "other local authorities under the direction of a county attorney."

To see Governor Bullock's complete mandate for face coverings in K-12 schools, CLICK HERE.