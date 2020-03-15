Governor Bullock Directing K-12 Schools to Close

Montana's K-12 schools will be closed for two weeks beginning tomorrow (Monday 3/16), as directed by Governor Steve Bullock.

In a press release, Governor Bullock announced steps to protect "vulnerable Montanans" by closing public schools, limiting visitation at nursing homes, and recommending social distancing measures.

As governor, it is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, at a time when we face the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state.Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus. I cannot underscore the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends, and families. -Gov. Bullock

According to the press release, the closure wasn't due to an outbreak in the schools, but to slow the spread of the virus. Governor Bullock also encouraged employers to be generous with sick time and paid leave.

I recognize that our schools often serve as a lifeline for families and that this decision is going to have disruption on Montanans over the coming weeks. I’m committed to working with schools, communities and public health to minimize the impact. I encourage businesses to do everything they can to support families as well. -Gov. Bullock



