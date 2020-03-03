Governor Bullock Announces State Coronavirus Task Force

On Tuesday, Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced the activation of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.

From a press release, Governor Bullock provided the following remarks.

“Today I announced the activation of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force to bolster the state’s preparations and to ensure we are doing all we can to continue coordinating efforts across state government and aggressively respond,” Governor Bullock said. “Montana has conducted similar public health responses in the past – we are prepared and will continue to be throughout.”

According to the press release, Bullock said the Task Force will be led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, who has overseen similar situations. General Quinn directs the Department of Military Affairs, including the Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) division. Quinn commented:

“As Governor Bullock has directed, we have to ensure our state is prepared for the potential affects coronavirus may have in our state,” Major General Quinn said. “We are working to ensure agencies within state government are ready and able to support this public health response.”

As of Tuesday, there are no coronavirus cases in Montana, however, Governor Bullock urges Montana citizens to take the following precautions.

1- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

3-Cover your cough (or sneeze) with a tissue or your elbow.

4-Stay home from work, school or other people if you become ill.

5-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Receive frequent updates by visiting the Montana DPHHS website, and the CDC website.