Gov. Gianforte Welcomes Montana Guard Troops Home

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) welcomed home a wave of Montana National Guard troops back from service in Washington, DC. Greg and his wife Susan greeted troops on the tarmac in Helena earlier this week.

Congressman Matt Rosendale was able to meet with some of the troops before their flight home.

Last night, I had the opportunity to visit with some of our Montana National Guard members before they returned home. To all the Guard members who've spent the last few weeks in DC - thank you for fulfilling your duty and keeping our nation's capital safe.

After Guard troops were kicked out of the US Capitol last week, Gov. Gianforte ordered the troops home. As KGVO's Peter Christian reported, the governor opened up his Friday press conference with these remarks:

GIANFORTE: Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to leave the Capitol building and were sent outside into parking garages to rest. Some had no heat or access to facilities. This is no way to treat the men and women in uniform. What happened to them was a national disgrace. Thousands of guardsmen answered the call of duty to protect our Republic, and they will have been pulling security duty for two weeks to support a peaceful transfer of power, and this is how they were treated. It's outrageous. That's why very early this morning I instructed General Hronek to bring them home.