God Bless Our Tow Truck Drivers and First Responders

We've said this before, but we still don't emphasize it enough: when it comes time to thank our first responders, we need to include the great men and women tow truck drivers out there all across our great state. God Bless every single one of you.

They aren't just your fair-weather friends. These men and women risk their lives and go out in the worst of conditions to help during times of need.

That's what makes Sunday morning's news even more tragic. Two Montana men, one a father of five kids, lost their lives while simply responding to an accident near Columbus, Montana.

As Q2's Mitch Lagge reports, a GoFundMe page has now been set up for both families, and the community will help honor the families Friday night in Billings:

The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association is planning to light up the night from atop the Billings Rimrocks on Friday at 7 p.m. to honor the two men. The Rims area will be reserved for first responders. Viewers are asked to watch from Downtown, West End, or South Side of town.

Lagge also shared this full post from Hanser's Automotive on Facebook:

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also shared an important message earlier in the week, where they sent their thoughts and prayers to the crew at Hanser's Automotive:

Two of our deputies came from Hanser’s, and we work with these great people on a daily basis. Slow down and MOVE OVER! We are also thinking about our brothers and sisters with the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, all Fire/EMS, and the extra wrecker drivers who had to show up on scene.