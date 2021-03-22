Glacier Park adopts Going-to-the-Sun Road management plan

By TRISTAN SCOTT Flathead Beacon

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials have finalized a Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor management plan to help improve visitor experience and protect natural resources along the iconic alpine byway. The Flathead Beacon reports the plan gives park officials the tools to handle increasing visitation and allows them to manage congestion by expanding shuttle service, creating a parking permit system at popular locations, improving and adding trails and improving services for bicycle riders. The park could also implement a permit system for popular trails to reduce crowding. Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says the park service can implement the tools when certain triggers are met. The park is also considering whether to implement a reservation system for entry to the park.

