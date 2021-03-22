Glacier Park adopts Going-to-the-Sun Road management plan

Credit: DonFink, Getty Images

By TRISTAN SCOTT Flathead Beacon
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials have finalized a Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor management plan to help improve visitor experience and protect natural resources along the iconic alpine byway. The Flathead Beacon reports the plan gives park officials the tools to handle increasing visitation and allows them to manage congestion by expanding shuttle service, creating a parking permit system at popular locations, improving and adding trails and improving services for bicycle riders. The park could also implement a permit system for popular trails to reduce crowding. Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says the park service can implement the tools when certain triggers are met. The park is also considering whether to implement a reservation system for entry to the park.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: glacier national park
Categories: Montana News, Travel
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top