Glacier National Park Introduces Ticket Entry System

Park officials in Montana have unveiled a temporary ticket entry system for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor this summer in an effort to manage congestion and avoid potential closures because of the coronavirus pandemic and road construction. Glacier National Park officials announced Wednesday that visitors will need ticketed reservations starting May 28 through Sept. 6 to enter the park. The tickets are scheduled to be made available on April 29. Tribal members and people who own property within the park's boundaries are exempt from buying tickets. The park made the announcement several weeks after holding a community discussion on a proposed ticketing system.

