It's not everyday that you get to see a ridiculously large potato on the back of tractor-trailer. On Wednesday (6/30) you will, when the Big Idaho Potato Truck arrives in Billings. The giant spud truck shared a Facebook post with a picture of the semi rolling into Big Sky Country, in what appears to be the Gallatin Canyon area, parked on the shoulder of Hwy 191.

The massive potato will be at Mooya from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday.

Created in 2012, the oversized potato is now on it's ninth cross-country journey. The four-ton potato will be stopping in Billings at Mooya, 2695 King Ave W Ste D. If memory serves me correctly, this is the big potato's second visit to the Magic City.

Credit: Mooya

Mooya's burgers are great... but the fries. Oh, the fries!

Mooya made our list of the Best Burgers in Billings, but their fresh-cut, Idaho potato French fries are awesome too. If the 8,000 pound, giant potato was real, it could easily make over 1,000,000 average-sized fries, according to the big spuds website. The larger-than-life tuber is obviously a great promotional vehicle for the Idaho Potato Commission, but it also helps raise money for local charities. Regarding the realistic-looking fiberglass potato, Big Idaho Potato says,

It travels the country promoting the certified heart-healthy Idaho Potato and its mission to help small charities in towns and cities with its A Big Helping program. Not to mention that people just want to have their picture taken with a 4-Ton Idaho potato!

True, Big Potato... who doesn't want a picture with that giant potato? See it at Mooya from 11 am to 3 pm June 30th.

Side note: At Townsquare Media Billings we have a soft spot for potatoes. In May, 2020 we helped give away a total of nearly 90,000 pounds of free potatoes to the Billings community. ICYMI: The Great Potato Giveaway

