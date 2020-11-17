Gianforte Selects FWP Advisory Team, Here’s the List

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hunting and fishing access. Wild bison. Wolves. Grizzlies. Some of the biggest hot button issues in Montana revolve around Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Who will Governor-elect Greg Gianforte (R-MT) choose to head up Montana's Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP)? How will the focus shift compared to outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) and the 16 years of Democrat control that started with former Gov. Brian Schweitzer (D-MT)?

Last week, we told you about the advisory teams announced by Governor-elect Gianforte to focus on COVID 19 and the Department of Health and Human Services. On Monday, Gianforte announced the members of his FWP transition advisory team. The full list is below. Gianforte added this in a prepared statement announcing the team:

Montana’s landowners, hunters, and anglers share a tradition of working together to protect our lands and conserve wildlife. We need a leader at the Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks who is committed to strengthening this tradition. I’m grateful to these team members for their service, and look forward to receiving their recommendations.

Here's the members of Governor-elect Gianforte’s FWP Transition Advisory Team:

Cheryl Arnaud – owner of Montana Hunting Company

Ed Beall – president of Capital Sports & Western; bowhunter ed instructor

Shane Gorder – Richland County Commissioner; former president of Montana Association of Counties; rancher

Steve Harada, MBA – faculty member at Ft. Peck Community College; former president of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana

John Lane – rancher and co-founder of Devil’s Kitchen Management Area

Matt Lumley – vice president of the National Trappers Association

Chuck Rein – president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association

Lesley Robinson – former Phillips County Commissioner; rancher

Scott Sales – Montana state senator (SD-35) and president of the Montana State Senate; former speaker of the Montana House of Representatives

KC Walsh – executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products; director of the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation

John Way – fishing guide and owner of the Tackle Shop in Ennis