Gianforte Leads Fundraising Efforts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is leading the way in fundraising among Montana candidates for governor. He has raised nearly $1.8 million and has loaned his campaign another $550,000. Gianforte reported raising $389,000 in the first 75 days of 2020 and loaned his campaign $500,000 in February. He has about $890,000 available to spend. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Whitney Williams of Missoula posted similar fundraising numbers early this year and both have about $260,000 in the bank. Republican Attorney General Tim Fox has $188,000 in cash on hand while fellow Republican state Sen. Al Olszewski has $76,000 remaining. The primary is scheduled for June 2.