On the eve of the special election, Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault after scuffling with a reporter from the Guardian newspaper.

Following the incident, Lee Newspapers have rescinded their endorsement of Gianforte for the House seat formerly held by Ryan Zinke.

Special election will be close, according to Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Cloudy today in western Montana, 30 percent chance of rain, with a high in the mid 60's.