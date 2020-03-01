Gianforte Announces Juras as Running Mate

Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) announced his much-anticipated running mate in the race for Montana governor and lieutenant governor on Sunday night in Billings.

Gianforte selected Great Falls lawyer and former Montana Supreme Court candidate Kristen Juras to serve as his running mate. Juras told the crowd that she is excited to be Gianforte's running mate, and to make Montana "an even better last best place." She has also hailed her Montana ranch family background. Juras is a part of the well known Galt and Gustafson families in Montana.

Gianforte made the formal announcement in the crowded race for governor during a rally style event at The Pub Station- a popular concert venue in downtown Billings.

Known for his high tech background after he started Right Now Technologies in Bozeman, Gianforte first ran for governor in 2016. He then was elected to Congress in a special election to fill the seat of former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He was re-elected to Montana's lone seat in the US House of Representatives in 2018.

Both of Gianforte's opponents in the June GOP primary have already announced their running mates. Attorney General Tim Fox (R-MT) selected former Bozeman legislator and businessman Jon Knokey. State Senator Al Olszewski's running mate is fellow state senator, and fellow military veteran, Ken Bogner (R-Miles City). Montana's primary election will wrap up on June 2nd.

Watch Gianforte's announcement by clicking below: