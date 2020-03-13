Get Some Kleenex Ready, Music Therapy at St. V’s

You're gonna want to get some Kleenex ready for this one...

Earlier this week the big Call for Kids Mediathon was going on up here at our radio studios. The annual event helps raise a lot of much-needed funds for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

It was fun seeing all the great folks manning the phones to help raise money for the PICU right here in our own conference room. It was also great to see guys like Rob Griggs (KTVQ-TV weatherman) and Paul Humphrey (KTVQ-TV Chief Photographer) in the house and helping with the event.

While the fundraising calls were going out from our conference room, Brooke Wagner dropped in to our studios to talk about the importance of the PICU, and how she uses music therapy to help out the kids who are going through such incredibly difficult times.

Brooke told us how the best part of her day is when parents say that the music helped put a smile on their child's face for the first time in a long time. But then she told us how she combines music with the child's very own heartbeat.

Listen below as she describes the music...and the impact...and make sure you have some Kleenex ready: