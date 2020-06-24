Get Out: Here’s Some Upcoming Rodeos in Montana

If you think COVID-19 is gonna stop a good rodeo in Montana, you better cowboy up and dust off your camper for a road trip because it is game time for the Northern Rodeo Association.

With so many people cancelling cruises and flights elsewhere, what better time than now to get out and enjoy your backyard and check out some of these great small town rodeos.

We caught up with Bo Wagner and Theresa Sorlie from the Northern Rodeo Association recently on the radio. They have a great lineup of upcoming rodeo action taking place in some great small towns all across Montana.

Credit Aaron Flint, Montana Talks

Here's the full schedule for 2020:

JUNE

Big Timber NRA/NWRA Rodeo, Big Timber, June 26 & 27

Opheim Rodeo, Opheim, June 28th

JULY

Harlowton COC 4th of July Rodeo, Harlowton, July 2 & 3

Ennis 4th of July Rodeo, Ennis, July 3 & 4

Malta NRA Rodeo, Malta, July 11th

Daniels County Fair & Rodeo, Scobey, July 16th

Tobacco Valley Rodeo, Eureka, July 24 & 25

Upper Yellowstone Roundup, Gardiner, July 24 & 25

Don Harrington Rodeo, Butte, July 31 & August 1

Superior Lions Club, Superior, July 31 & August 1

AUGUST

Broadwater County Rodeo & Fair, Townsend, August 7 & 8

Madison County Fair & Rodeo, Twin Bridges, August 14 & 15

Tri-County Fair Rodeo, Deer Lodge, August 21 & 22

Wibaux County Fair, Wibaux, August 22

Three Forks NRA Rodeo, Three Forks, August 28 & 29

Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo, Boulder, August 29 & 30

SEPTEMBER

Rockin' RC Fair & Rodeo, Hamilton, September 4 & 5

Helmville Labor Day Rodeo, Helmville, September 6 & 7