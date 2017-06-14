Georgia Man and Transient Identified

60-year-old Brent Bennett of Marietta, Georgia has been identified today as the fisherman who died after falling into Rock Creek on Monday, according to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan in a news release. The Billings Gazette reports that Bennett was fishing with two friends on Rock Creek south of Roberts at about 4:30 p.m. when he fell. One of the other fishermen found Bennett about a half mile downstream about 30 minutes later and performed CPR. He was taken to Beartooth Billings Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who died on Sunday when he was hit by a train in downtown Billings has been identified as David Michael Hargett, a 26-year-old transient man living in Billings, according to Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney. The coroner reports that Hargett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.