George Floyd’s Family Holds Rally, March in Brother’s Memory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens for a march as part of events marking the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Sunday's march was one of several events planned nationwide by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Other events in Minneapolis ahead of the anniversary include a virtual ``day of action'' that encourages people to organize remotely and two panels with the families and other activists on Monday, followed by a community festival on Tuesday.

