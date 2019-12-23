Gas Leak, Explosion in Billings Apartment Injures 2

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A natural gas leak caused an explosion at a Montana apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital with severe burns, officials said Saturday.

Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough says the explosion at about 9:45 Friday night caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

The Battleship Apartments building was cleared of residents, and an adult male and adult female were taken to the hospital.

Residents of the building told The Billings Gazette that the blast sent glass from a door shooting into the road and sounded like a tree hitting the roof. Montana-Dakota Utilities was called to turn off the gas to the building