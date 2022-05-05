Skip Brunch. 6 Fun Things You Can Do With Mom in Billings Instead

I was planning on writing an article this week about the best spots for Mother's Day brunch in Billings, but you probably already know where to find them. The usual favorites (Rib & Chop, TEN, Montana Club, Bull Mountain Grille, City Vineyard) are all offering various delectable foods entrees on Sunday. In fact, most nice restaurants in town will likely have something special on the menu for your momma.

Brunch is great, but what else?

Sure, everybody loves good food, but with a large family like mine, it can get a little pricey. Plus, my younger kids won't eat $15 - $60 worth of "fancy" food anyway. They're just as happy with a $5 stack of pancakes.

Mother's Day activities can certainly vary quite a bit, depending on the age of your mom, what she likes to do, or if it's a family day spent with the kids. If you're looking for something special to do with your Mom this weekend - brunch or not - here are five idea starters.

Visit DanWalt Gardens.

DanWalt Gardens is a special place year-round and on Sunday they'll offer a little extra for Mom. Open from 11 am to 3 pm, guests can enjoy coffee, mimosas, and cheesecake while strolling the beautiful grounds. Live music and an art show complete the festivities. Admission is just $10, and kids 6 and under are free.

Go antiquing.

My wife isn't really into antiques, but my mom is. The sprawling Yesteryears Antique Mall downtown is a fun way to spend hours looking for treasures. They're open Sunday from noon to 4 pm. Liberty and Vine Country Store is another fun option that mom would probably enjoy. They're open Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Go play bingo.

Bingo is a pretty fun way to spend a few hours with Mom and Big B Bingo is open on Sunday from 11 am to midnight. It's an alcohol-free bingo parlor and on Sundays, their regular game packs are 2 for 1.

Play a round of golf.

If your mom is a golfer, why not take her out for a round at a nearby course? You'll get to spend four hours of quality time together.

Go to the Zoo.

Spring is a great time to visit ZooMontana. Most of the animals are fairly active this time of year and the zoo is obviously a fun place if your Mother's Day plans includes young children. It's open from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

Get flowers at Nana's Bloomers.

If you know, you know... Nana's Bloomers in Laurel is the place to get flowers and plants. With 13 greenhouses overflowing with annuals, perennials, vegetables, and fruit plants, if your mom likes to garden then you've got to bring her to Nana's. Their hanging baskets are phenomenal and I get one for my wife every year on Mother's Day. Nana's is open on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Head to Red Lodge.

Ok, so this article is supposed to be about things to do in Billings on Mother's Day... but I simply can't omit a run to Red Lodge. Take mom to the candy store, maybe grab lunch (and a margarita!) at Foster and Logan's, then stop by the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. They're giving moms free admission on Sunday and are open from 10 am to 4 pm.

Take mom fishing.

My wife would probably shoot me if I suggest we go fishing on Mother's Day, but many women in Montana love to fish. On Sunday, Montana FW&P gives all moms a free fishing day (no license required).

