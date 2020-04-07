Full Hour with Dr. Sears on Coronavirus [AUDIO]

We may not necessarily be able to refer to it as good news, but it is certainly better news for Montana when it comes to the COVID-19 fight. New numbers not only predict a lower death rate, but they also suggest that Montana hospitals could avoid being overwhelmed by patients.

This, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) says deaths in his state appear to have been "effectively flat" for two days, as The Daily Wire reports. He's also telling New Yorkers that hospital needs are currently being met statewide.

We asked Dr. Scott Sears with St. Vincent Healthcare about these reports. Plus, we took listener phone calls and questions throughout our statewide radio show- Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

Debbie asked: "What are his thoughts on hydroxycholorquine. Seems like there are a lot of positive results. Why are some pushing back using it?"

Jennifer asked: "The case load for New York is expected to peak over the next two weeks. How far behind are we from New York and when is Montana expecting to peak?"

Click below for our full conversation with Dr. Scott Sears from St. Vincent Healthcare on Tuesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show: