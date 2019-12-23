FT: China Ramping Up Coal Power Production

For those of you monitoring the Montana Politics (#MTPol) thread on Twitter, you'll notice that the environmental activists love to lecture us about how "coal is dead" or how "coal is dying." Oh really?

Well, first off- if coal is dead then why are the radical environmentalists still trying to hard to kill it with lawsuits, regulatory actions, and efforts to block coal export terminals? I mean- if coal is dead, then why are the enviro activists working so hard to beat a dead horse? Maybe it's because coal isn't dead.

Jonathan Swan with Axios Media shared a very interesting article from the Financial Times, which noted:

China is set to add new coal-fired power plants equivalent to the EU’s entire capacity, as the world’s biggest energy consumer ignores global pressure to rein in carbon emissions in its bid to boost a slowing economy.

summed it up well via Twitter, by asking: "Does this mean we only have 8 years to live now?"

