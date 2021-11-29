From Red Lodge to Billings, it’s Christmas Stroll Weekend

Now that you've finished off the remainders of your leftover turkey (which should be eaten within four days, according to USDA food safety guidelines), it's time to jump on into Christmas. Over the years, I've gotten more excited about the holiday season. Maybe because I now have young kids, or maybe because time seems to be passing by quicker than I'd like. And this year, as the fatigue of the pandemic seems to endlessly drag, it feels like I'm looking forward to the Christmas break more than ever.

It's not just a break from work that I'm looking forward to this month, as I burn up remaining vacation days, but a chance to really unplug. Stepping away from the phone and social media for a bit to make some memories with my family.

Credit: Dreef

Stroll on, strollers!

The Christmas spirit kicks into high gear this weekend around the Billings area, with two big strolls. Downtown Billings, and Red Lodge. Let's start with Red Lodge, where the celebration is spread over two nights, Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th.

Things kick off at around 5 pm both nights and the Blade Parade starts at 6. What's a "blade parade", you ask? Well, in a town that usually gets a ton of snow, there are a lot of pickups with snowplows. This weekend, they'll be decorated with lights and parade down the street in Red Lodge. Most downtown stores and shops will remain open until 9 pm and Santa will be hanging out for photos at the Elks from 6 - 8:30 pm both nights. Dancers, singers, live music, and other entertainment will keep you in the spirit. Find full details HERE.

Credit: EvgeniiAnd

Downtown Billings Holiday Stroll is Friday.

Come to downtown Billings for the 30th anniversary Holiday Stroll from 4 - 8 pm. Shops, restaurants, art galleries, and the like will be open late for your holiday fun. Other highlights include trolley rides, pictures with Santa, live music in the lobby of the Northern, a firepit in front of Montana Brewing Co, and more. Details HERE.

If you make it down to Montana Ave on Friday, make sure to swing by The Depot and check out the Special Olympics Montana Polar Plunge!