From Montana, Gina Carano Highlights Freedom from Vax Mandate

I don't regularly pay attention to the Hollywood beat, but from what I've seen- Gina Carano is very impressive. She isn't afraid to stand up to the politically correct nonsense in Hollywood- even if it means she personally pays a price for it.

Now, she's teaming up with The Daily Wire on a new movie called "Terror on the Prairie."

She spoke from "God's Country" here in Montana about the new film, and about her opposition to vaccine mandates in Hollywood.

Gina Carano: After we announced our first project this summer, the Hollywood union started debating vaccine mandates for our cast and crew, and I wasn't into that. I don't believe anybody gets to make your medical choices for you, and I'm not willing to force masks and vaccines on anyone else.

Keep fighting and stick together, she urged her supporters in a recent video for The Daily Wire.

According to Newsweek:

Terror On the Prairie centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Big Sky Country in a newly-built farm. They come to find themselves fighting for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws. Montana resident Michael Polish (Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer) is directing while Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk, Run Hide Fight) and Amanda Presmyk are producing under their film studio Bonfire Legend.

Here's Carano's shoutout from "God's Country:"

"And I said 'Gina, you're a member of the union, your union is the problem.' She said, 'To hell with it, I'll quit my union. Let's make a movie up in Montana where they can't get after us.'"