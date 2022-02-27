Freedom Convoy Rolling Across Montana on March 2nd

A freedom convoy will be rolling across Montana on March 2nd, with multiple rallies along the way. Many of you have heard about the "Convoy to DC." Montanans will be joining that convoy as well, but here is an opportunity closer to home.

Kelly Farris has the website BozemanStandsUp.org and joined us on the radio last week. She says the convoy of truckers will start in Spokane, Washington early on the morning of March 2nd. Stops and rallies will then take place in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana.

On March 2nd, 2022 there will be a convoy of truckers traveling through the state of Montana as part of their cross-country journey in protest of mandates and the threats to our freedoms. They are doing this out of love for our country and are using their own resources.

A message sent out by a group called the Western Montana Liberty Coalition says the truckers are expected in Missoula around noon on Wednesday.

The US Truckers Freedom Convoy is scheduled to arrive in Missoula at approximately 12:00 Noon this coming Wednesday, March 2nd. We understand their plans have them arriving at the WYE (HW93 and I-90) to refuel at the TA Truck Plaza.

According to Kelly Farris, the Bozeman rally will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Flying J truck stop in Belgrade. They expect the truckers to drive through around 4:30 p.m. The Bozeman Stands Up website also has a list of items that can be donated to support the truckers.

Our friends with the Big Timber rodeo tell us that rallies will also be held on the overpasses near Big Timber and Billings. In Big Timber, supporters are being asked to stage on the East End overpass between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m.

In Billings, supporters are being asked to rally at the interstate overpass near the Metra around 7 p.m. as the truckers enter Billings. They'll rally again on the morning of March 3rd as the truckers depart.



I also spoke with Melanie Nave Kossan this morning, organizer of the Freedom Convoy Columbus, MT page, who was excited to spread the local word. Follow all the local details here.