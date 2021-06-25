See 550 Beautiful Dogs at MetraPark this Weekend at AKC Dog Show

Watching the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving is a holiday tradition that my family looks forward to every year. Every member of the household roots for a different breed or their favorite dog and it's fun to watch the well-trained, impeccably groomed purebreds strut their stuff on the blue carpet. The banter from the National Dog Show hosts John O'Hurley (J. Peterman on Seinfeld!), David Frei and Mary Carillo is enjoyable too.

Seeing a dog show in-person is even more fun.

This weekend, the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club is hosting a huge dog show at MetraPark. The five-day event runs through Sunday (6/27) and is free for spectators. Out of curiosity, I stopped by the pavilion today to check it out and there were dogs everywhere. Some were waiting patiently in their kennels, many were being groomed, while others were doing "the walk" before the judges on the exhibit floor.

This show has been running since 1959.

Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club Chairwoman Sheila Brown told me the event has been held every year since 1959, beginning at the Shrine Auditorium. 550 dogs are at the show this year, with dozens of breeds represented. YVKC has just 35 local members, but the event at MetraPark draws participants from around the country. Brown said they usually have dogs from Canada as well, but there were none this year due to COVID restrictions at the border. Take a peek at some of the action in the photo gallery below.

2021 Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club Dog Show

If you love dogs, do yourself a favor and check out the show at the Metra this weekend.