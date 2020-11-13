Frank Miele Speaking at Pachyderm in Kalispell on Friday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You've probably heard Frank Miele join us on the radio show a time or two, or I imagine you've also been following his rock-solid conservative commentary on his Heartland Diary USA blog. Now you can hear him in person.

Coming up at Friday's Glacier Country Pachyderm Club in Kalispell, former Daily Inter Lake editor Frank Miele will be the featured speaker. This should be a very interesting time to hear what Frank has to say, especially right after the 2020 elections here in Montana, the huge red wave that swept across Big Sky Country, and the fact that the presidential election is still in limbo.

According to Miele's Heartland Diary USA blog:

The meeting is from noon to 1 pm at the Red Lion in the Kalispell Center Mall. I’ll be speaking on “The State of the Republican Party” at this crucial turning point in our nation’s history, and I’m sure there will be some interesting exchanges with the audience.

Miele will also have some of his books on hand for the crowd.

In his latest commentary, Miele says it is "time to give ‘Surrender Caucus’ Republicans the heave-ho." He added:

If Donald Trump’s presidency should have taught Republicans anything at all, it is that surrendering to Democrats is a fool’s game. They are not your friends, they are not the country’s friends, and you owe them nothing. Or as we say in Montana, “Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be donkeys.”

Click here for the full post.