Four Feared Drowned when Car Plunges into the Selway River

According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office:

'On Monday May 21st at 5:45 AM, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton received reports of a vehicle that drove into the Selway River approximately 50 miles west of Darby MT, in the backcountry of Idaho County.

The information reported to Ravalli County 911 was there were six occupants in the vehicle and two occupants were able to escape.

As the closest access point for the location is from Darby Mt, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Two Bear Air, a medical search and rescue helicopter from Flathead County MT, and a Life flight helicopter were requested to assist in searching for the remaining occupants of the vehicle.

Two Bear Air flew the river looking for remaining individuals but found none. Currently, due to high-water and fast moving conditions it is not safe to remove the vehicle to check for the other occupants.

Clearwater County’s Back Country Helicopter and Idaho County Sheriff’s personnel and Search and Rescue are responding to the area and will continue looking for the occupants.