Four Facts You’ll Wish You Never Knew About Billings

As much as I love my hometown, there are some things about Billings that really rub me the wrong way. And now, because I know of them, you'll get to learn about these too. So, enjoy, as I go over some things about the Magic City that you'll likely regret knowing.

Billings is home to the "most haunted restaurant in Montana."

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Juliano's in downtown Billings is haunted, and the owners aren't afraid to share that fact. It's actually part of its heritage, as the restaurant used to be just a normal Victorian home that was owned by Earnest E. Murray. It's his ghost that is believed to roam the restaurant.

The average income in Billings is half the national average. Half...

With the cost of living going up across the country, Billings is quite difficult to live in. The US Census reported an average household income in Billings of just over $30,000. The average national income is over $67,000, so that's literally less than half.

Magic City? More Like Major Crime City!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Billings has had a massive increase in violent crime over the past year, including an armed robbery at Jake's downtown that drew massive attention. Out of all the cities in Montana, Billings has the second-worst crime rate. Great Falls came in first according to U.S. News & World Report.

Not Just Violent Crime, Either... Auto Theft is Huge in Billings, Too.

Even with the lower population in Montana, Billings is in the top 10 cities for auto theft, with 998 thefts in 2020. That's 543 thefts per one hundred thousand people, and good for number 9 worst in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily for me, the pros outweigh the cons. But it still doesn't change them. So, hopefully, you still think Billings is great despite these facts.

Words and Phrases That Prove Montanans Have an Accent