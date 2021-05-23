Former Trump Admin Official on Monday’s “Montana Talks”

Jeremy Carl served as a top fish and wildlife official in the Trump Administration. He is now a senior fellow with the Claremont Institute and lives here in Montana. He'll join us on Monday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint shortly after 9 a.m.

What are we gonna talk about? You tell us. I figured we might cover Critical Race Theory, big tech censorship, illegal immigration, and energy policy. But, as you know, we want to talk about what Montanans want to talk about, so we will also have the phone lines open if there's a topic you'd like to bring up.

Jeremy Carl served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish Parks and Wildlife (overseeing the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service) under President Trump. He also spent some time at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he served as Executive Director of the Task Force on Energy Policy chaired by former Secretary of State George Shultz.

His political writing and commentary has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, National Review, Politico, the Economist, along with other leading newspapers and magazines.

He also holds degrees from Yale, Harvard, and did his doctoral work at Stanford.

You can jump in on the conversation with Jeremy Carl and Aaron Flint shortly after 9 a.m. statewide

