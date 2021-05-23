Former Trump Admin Official on Monday’s “Montana Talks”
Jeremy Carl served as a top fish and wildlife official in the Trump Administration. He is now a senior fellow with the Claremont Institute and lives here in Montana. He'll join us on Monday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint shortly after 9 a.m.
What are we gonna talk about? You tell us. I figured we might cover Critical Race Theory, big tech censorship, illegal immigration, and energy policy. But, as you know, we want to talk about what Montanans want to talk about, so we will also have the phone lines open if there's a topic you'd like to bring up.
Jeremy Carl served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish Parks and Wildlife (overseeing the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service) under President Trump. He also spent some time at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he served as Executive Director of the Task Force on Energy Policy chaired by former Secretary of State George Shultz.
His political writing and commentary has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, National Review, Politico, the Economist, along with other leading newspapers and magazines.
You can jump in on the conversation with Jeremy Carl and Aaron Flint shortly after 9 a.m. statewide on the following stations:
Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL
Bozeman: 1450 KMMS
Livingston: 1340 KPRK
Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT
Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR
Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN
Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM
Lewistown: KQPZ 95.9 FM
Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK
Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK
Shelby: 1150AM KSEN
Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX
Helena: 95.9FM KCAP
Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL
Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM
Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving