Former MSU Bobcats and WY Cowboys in the Super Bowl

If you are on the fence about who to cheer for at the Super Bowl this year, maybe this little nugget of info will help you choose. There are four players in the big game this year that went to college in either Montana or Wyoming. And all four of those players are now with the San Francisco 49'ers. Coincidence? Maybe... maybe not.

From MSU:

John Flynn. Originally from Knoxville, John is currently a guard with the 49'ers.

Mike Person. Glendive native and center for the 49'ers.

From the University of Wyoming:

Tyree Mayfield. Rookie tight end for the 49'ers.

Mark Nzeocha. From Germany, he's a linebacker with the 49'ers.

If any of these "local" guys get much play at the game this weekend remains to be seen. But if you want to root for the home team, I guess you have to go for the 49'ers?