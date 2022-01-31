Former Montana Griz Great is Going to the Super Bowl in LA

Many have heard the saying that "Montana is for badasses." That saying is true for the majority of the state. But, the phrase "Butte is for badasses" is more accurate. Just think about all the greats that claim Butte as their hometown. You got the one and only Mr. Knievel. You got Navy SEAL, Dan O'Neill. Now, we got the possibility of a Butte kid bringing home a Super Bowl ring. This should make it easy to figure out what team to root for during the big game.

Butte Montana's own Colt Anderson is going to the Super Bowl.

Colt Anderson is a former University of Montana Grizzly Football great. Colt played as Safety for the Griz from 2005 to 2008. He was even Captain of the team in 2008 when the Griz went to the National Championship. Since then, Colt has made his way to the NFL. Colt has shown his Montana-made strength on multiple NFL teams. He has played with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, the Indianapolis Colts, and even a short time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Colt hung up his NFL helmet and threw on his coaching hat in 2019 when he returned to Butte to coach Butte High School football. He was a special teams coach as well as coaching defense. He was fortunate enough to help take the Bulldogs to the state championship that year. It appears that the short time coaching in Butte lit a fire for his passion for coaching full time. Colt eventually found himself back in the NFL, coaching special teams for the Cinncinatti Bengals in 2020.

The former Griz is going to be making his way to LA for Super Bowl LVI on February 13th.

