Former Great Falls legislator drowns in Missouri River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls man drowned after a kayaking accident on the Missouri River between Great Falls and Helena. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says 69-year-old Cleve Loney died Saturday after his kayak tipped in some rapids. Loney's wife called 911. His body was found by a fisherman near the Pelican Point fishing access site southwest of Cascade. He was not wearing a life jacket. Loney was part of the Tea Party movement within the Republican Party and served in a Montana House from 2011-12. He later became an advocate for children and families as they dealt with the state's child and family services agency.